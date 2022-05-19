An adult kārearea was recently spotted in a Napier South garden.

A sighting of a native falcon catching and tearing its prey apart would be rare in the bush, but to have it unfold on your urban front lawn is completely unexpected.

A Napier South family were in their front garden recently when the adult kārearea swooped on a pigeon, swiftly killed it and then sat on their letterbox enjoying its brunch.

"We often see the usual suspects - tui, kereru, fantails and bellbirds - but this was a first," says Vigor Brown Street resident Neill Gordon.

"We thought it was bound to be a harrier hawk because they're much more common, but I logged the sighting on the NZ Falcon website and they identified it as an adult male kārearea.

"What the experts have told us is that if you do see a falcon in town it's normally a juvenile that's been kicked out of adult forest territories. An adult falcon in the city is a real rarity apparently."

There are estimated to be fewer than 8000 kārearea nationwide. The highest known density of the species is found in Kaingaroa pine forest in the central North Island.

In Hawke's Bay there have been 91 falcon sightings in pine forest reported by Pan Pac staff between March 2019 and December 2021.

The New Zealand falcon is capable of flying at speeds over 100km/h and can catch prey larger than itself.

They hunt live prey, mainly by watching from a vantage point and making a fast direct flying attack and either striking or grasping the prey with their feet which are equipped with sharp talons. They kill their prey with a quick powerful bite to the neck.