We’re sitting at the top of the table, above the most elite clubs in New Zealand.
Auckland City have been the benchmark in New Zealand for a long time.
They have huge resources at their disposal.
Napier City Rovers have a proud history too, but we are competing with significantly less.
We try not to use that as an excuse. We try to use it as a motivation; we’re the underdogs in all of this and we’ve kept winning games and put ourselves into the great position we find ourselves in.
We’ve been at it for almost 10 months now; training three nights a week since the 1st week in February and with a lot of travel to Wellington via minibuses every second weekend during the Central League.
We face some huge challenges off the pitch. And the commitment and energy shown by our players – who all work fulltime – is really significant.
On Sunday, we’re opening the gates up for free to adults who bring a new unwrapped toy as part of a toy drive we are doing for Ronald McDonald House Wellington.
It is a cause that is special to many of our hearts.
One of our players, Fergus Neil, a long-time servant of the club, and his wife Julia were supported by Ronald McDonald House when their baby was born prematurely last year.
On Sunday, it’s a great opportunity for us to support a charity that helps so many Kiwi families.
Where we are placed now – and seeing the growing numbers of young fans coming to our games all year – hits home how important it is for this region that we continue to provide National League football and be an inspiration for young local players.
If we don’t qualify, then Hawke’s Bay will miss out on top-flight football and the region will lose a key pathway to elite football.