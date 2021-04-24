One person seriously injured after two-vehicle crash near Clive

A person sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital on Saturday. Photo / File

A person sustained serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Clive.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the intersection of Richmond Rd and Mill Rd about 4.57pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three fire trucks attended the crash and were on scene for an hour and 20 minutes.