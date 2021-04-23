A challenge to Napier's social justice renewed

Pat Magill signs copies of the book produced by daughter Jes Magill. Photo Doug Laing

A major forum challenging Napier again to become a model city in challenging social justices and creating a better future for all the population has ended with a plea for the 180 people who took part to take the messages they heard back out to the community to help effect change.

The plea was made by Napier Pilot City Trust secretary and former high school principal Mark Cleary, after a full day of korero on Friday in Napier's War Memorial, where speakers included justice sector Cabinet ministers Kelvin Davis, the Minister of Police and Minister for Children and Minister of Police Poto Williams.

Others include Judge Louis Bidois, University of Auckland Head of Indigenous Studies, Chief victims advisor Dr Kim McGregor, and former Prison Service boss and now veteran social justice advocate Sir Kim Workman.

There was also a tribute to veteran Napier social justice campaigner Pat Magill, a founding force in the Pilot City Trust which was established more than 30 years ago in the wake of a similar challenge lobbed among Napier movers and shakers by Dame Ann Hercus at a forum which targeted similar issues, also in Napier and during her 1984-1987 term as Minister of Social Welfare.

Ending the day-long forum, in which there were also presentations from local leaders the bestowing of the annual Unity Day Awards to those contributing to social and community services in Napier.

The 2021 recipients are Tracey Benson, Martyka Brandt, Sallie Dunford, Levi Armstrong, Peter Eden, Peter Findlay, Rose Hiha, Janice Keepa-Kahukiwa, Hori Reti, Marewa Kuini Reti, and Satyam Saha.

Still campaigning at the age of 94 and fronting issues in numerous arenas, from what he calls an office outside a Maraenui pie shop to approaches to such people as Mayor Kirsten Wise and MPs, Magill was on Friday special guest at the launch of a book on his life and pursuits.

It was drawn together by daughter Jes Magill in just a few months, with contributions from those who have supported his kaupapa over the years.

Signing copies of the book at the Old Soldiers' Club, Magill reflected on the annual Unity Day he initiated with a Unity Walk from Taupo to Napier in 1990 and said: "It's the best ever."