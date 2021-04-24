Filipiniana Fashion Show takes stage in Hastings

A range of traditional Filipino dress and clothes made from recycled goods was seen on the catwalk. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Filipino community of Hawke's Bay were celebrated at the Filipiniana Fashion Show on Saturday night.

A range of clothing, including traditional Filipino dress and clothes made from recycled goods, was seen on the catwalk, and there were traditional dance displays.

Held at Hastings Intermediate School in Akina, the event, organised by the local Filipino community and in association with the Hawke's Bay Multicultural Association, aimed to share an insight into the South East Asian culture.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.

A catwalk model shows off an outfit made of recycled goods. Photo / Paul Taylor

The fashion show showcased a range of traditional Filipino outfits. Photo / Paul Taylor

Local members of the Filipino community organised and attended the event. Photo / Paul Taylor