The Australian flag flying at the Anzac day dawn parade in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

On a sunny Sunday morning, Hawke's Bay remembered the nation's fallen soldiers and honoured servicemen and women on Anzac Day.

From Napier to Central Hawke's Bay, locals came together to celebrate and remember.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was up at dawn to capture the action.

The Napier Soundshell was full of people remembering at the Anzac Day Dawn Parade, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Piper playing at the end of the Anzac dawn service in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Todd Ballance, Shaun Moloney and Mark Bixley standing by a restored personnel carrier at the Hastings Anzac day parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay held an Anzac service at 10am on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor