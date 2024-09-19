Hambleton said among changes being considered for the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards is the revertion to the January-December calendar year as a qualifying period, as is the case for the national Halberg Awards and some other regional awards.
It would remove an anomaly which has recurred occasionally over the years with such events as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games sometimes spanning the end of one qualifying period and the start of another.
While the review is not yet complete, Hambleton expects nominations will be called by the end of December, and the format for presentation of the awards is also being reviewed.
It is also likely the Hall of Fame recognition will be separated, with the hope of upgrading the Wall of Fame at the Pettigrew Green Arena.
Among current contenders are past multiple winners Emma Twigg, after winning a women’s single sculls rowing silver medal at the Paris Olympics, World champion canoeist Aimee Fisher, who set a World’s best K500 time in the World Cup final in May, beating fellow Kiwi and eventual Olympic Games winner Dame Lisa Carrington, World men’s indoor 1500 metres running champion and New Zealand record-breaking steeplechaser Geordie Beamish, teenaged golfer Zack Swanwick, the leading amateur and second New Zealander in the New Zealand Open golf championship and doing college golf in the US.
Twigg has won the award a record four times, in 2005, 2007, 2022 and last year, and Fisher won in 2016, 2018 and 2020.