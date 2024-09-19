Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

No Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards in 2024, but change is in the air

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
Former Karamu High School pupil and three-times winner of the Hawke's Bay Supreme Sports Award Aimee Fisher at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary in May. Photo / David Balogh - Getty Images

Former Karamu High School pupil and three-times winner of the Hawke's Bay Supreme Sports Award Aimee Fisher at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary in May. Photo / David Balogh - Getty Images

Changes are in the air for the Hawke’s Bay Sports Awards in a year which could pose as one of the most challenging to pick in its 60-year history.

Not yet finalised, the changes are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today