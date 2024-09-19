An investigation has been launched by Te Whatu Ora after a patient was seen strangling a healthcare worker at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.
The attack was witnessed in the general medical ward at the hospital on September 13 at about 5pm.
A witness who contacted Hawke’s Bay Today after the attack said the ward appeared to be understaffed and lacking security at the time, though Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has denied this and says security arrived in a “timely manner”.
The Hawke’s Bay Te Matau a Māui group director of operations David Warrington on Thursday confirmed the attack.
“Te Whatu Ora can confirm that an incident occurred on a ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital on Friday, September 13 involving a patient and a staff member.”