Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Hospital doctor wants to see change come out of strikes: ‘Some days I think ‘Why did I do this?’

Michaela Gower
By
4 mins to read
Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

A Hawke’s Bay doctor often working 70-hour weeks - which include 32-hour weekends more than once a month - says she feels disillusioned about the career she signed up for.

Kate Saunders, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today