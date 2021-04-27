Work beginning on Hastings central water facility

Work on the Waiaroha water treatment, storage and education facility is starting. Image / Supplied

Work on the water treatment, storage and education facility near Hastings' CBD is starting after resource consent was granted.

The facility – formerly known as Water Central and now called Waiaroha - is the largest and final project in Hastings District Council's drinking water strategy which was formulated after the 2016 Havelock North water crisis.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the project is a "considerable investment" that will service residents and ensure drinking water stays safe for future generations.

"Safe drinking water remains our number one priority, and it is immensely pleasing to see all of the projects that make up the strategy either completed or well under way."

The Waiaroha work site on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South will be fenced off in the coming weeks to allow site preparation works to start.

Hastings District Council's major capital projects director Graeme Hansen said initial works would include the removal and demolition of existing buildings on site, 'loading' of the site with soil to cater for any ground settlement, and the construction of bore and pipelines.

The project has an expected completion date of mid-2022, weather and ground conditions permitting.

The strategy includes the upgrading of all the small community water supplies - three of which are completed, three under construction and two in planning – a completed second mains water pipeline between Havelock North, the completed Havelock North booster station and the construction of the two major treatment facilities for the main water supplies with the other at Frimley 60 per cent complete.