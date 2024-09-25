Diane Spence and Sandy Sloane sparkled at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

They were invited to come along in anything that sparkled, and they did.

Susan Walsh, Nicola Fryer and Maggie Brewin looking colourful at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

Dannevirke residents turned up with all kinds of “bling” for Hearing Support Tararua’s bingo fundraiser.

Scotty Bond, part of the organising committee, glitters in gold at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

About 50 tickets were sold prior to the night and fun was had by all.