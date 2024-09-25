Advertisement
Tararua Hearing Support holds successful fundraiser

Bush Telegraph
Diane Spence and Sandy Sloane sparkled at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.
They were invited to come along in anything that sparkled, and they did.

Susan Walsh, Nicola Fryer and Maggie Brewin looking colourful at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.
Dannevirke residents turned up with all kinds of “bling” for Hearing Support Tararua’s bingo fundraiser.

Scotty Bond, part of the organising committee, glitters in gold at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.
About 50 tickets were sold prior to the night and fun was had by all.

Faye Carroll was given a life membership for her service to Hearing Support Tararua at the Bingo Night fundraiser for held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.
Faye Carroll was also recognised for her support for the organisation with a life membership.

The Seven Crowns came along for a fun evening and with the hope of winning a few prizes at the Bingo Night fundraiser for Hearing Support Tararua held at Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.
The organising committee was grateful to all those who sponsored bingo and spot prizes, as well as the Dannevirke Services and Citizens club for hosting the evening.

