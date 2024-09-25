Splash Planet in Hastings will open on November 18 for the summer season. Photo / Warren Buckland

The online discounts will take $13 off each adult and child (over 5 years) ticket.

Hastings District Council aquatics, sports and recreation manager Tom Page said a price increase was not a decision made lightly.

“We have more than 100,000 people come to Splash Planet each summer, many from outside the region, which helps boost the local economy, and we need to ensure everyone – both local and visiting – has a great time while they are here.

“It’s also important that we support local residents, which is why we have the membership option to make it easier on the budget – it really makes a difference to the cost if you are buying two or more tickets.”

He said to get the best prices, locals needed to be members and should purchase tickets online. Individual or group tickets purchased at the gate, or online without a membership, were full price.

Page said the move to make entry for under-5s free was in recognition that children could not use all the activities.

Spectators will pay $15 and have access to the Fantasyland Express, toddler pools, mini-golf and merry-go-round.

As with last season, the park will operate with a limit of 3000 people, so people are advised to buy tickets in advance to secure their spot.

Page said those with pre-purchased online tickets could enter the park 30 minutes before their booking time to beat the queues.

Splash Planet upgrades in 2023

In 2023 Splash Planet underwent extensive upgrades, which were reported at the time to be tracking to the $2.4 million budget.

Upgrades included new playground equipment, a total redesign of the pirate pool, electric motors for the go-karts and bumper boats and a rejuvenated Tiny Town.

The flying fox was relocated by the new playground equipment, which included a treehouse adventure course and four-bay swing set.

There is a new jeep track and the scented gardens were cleaned and replanted, and fencing throughout that zone had been repaired, replaced or added to.

On top of the electric motors, the go-kart track had its barriers replaced and drainage added, and the bumper boat pool had a new deck, retaining walls and queuing area.

Improvements to the backroom, staff and administration areas were also carried out.

Go to www.splashplanet.co.nz to find out more and buy tickets.