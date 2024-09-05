“We do want to keep the integrity of what Common Room was in terms of its quirkiness,” Whyte said.

“It will still be a place where artists can come and play music, a place that still feels like home to them,” Le adds.

Common Room was first established in 2013 and often hosts artists from a variety of musical genres, including P.Digsss from Shapeshifter recently.

Even Clarke Gayford enjoyed a DJ set at the venue the day after his wedding to Dame Jacinda Ardern.

Renovations were already well underway when Hawke’s Bay Today visited on Thursday.

A new stage and bar position has been earmarked to make the venue feel roomier yet still deliver the unique, hidden feel it is known for.

Some of the original decor, art, and brickwork will also be kept, as will the space used for the outdoor courtyard.

New seating and bar leaners will give punters a place to eat, but they can also be moved to accommodate concerts and events.

“When it came up, we thought, maybe we could do something pretty cool, keeping the integrity of what it is but making it another choice venue for Hawke’s Bay,” Whyte said.

“When it was advertised, I heard it would be a pokie room and that potential owners and buyers were possibly looking at putting in pokies. I was like, that’s not good for this area or the whole street.”

The 'quirkiness' of Common Room will remain under Whyte and Le's leadership. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

He also knows the venue well, having discussed interest in one day taking over with past owner Gerard Barron before the pair owned Off The Track.

Whyte said Barron noted that if he were ever going to sell Common Room to anyone, he would sell it to him.

“I’ve been coming here for years since day one. I remember when it was just tiny.

“It’s always had an awesome vibe, and seeing how it has evolved over the years, we thought we could add our little five cents worth and hopefully be part of its evolution.”

Chef Sarith Seng, who oversees the food at Off The Track and Off The Track in the City a few doors down from Common Room, will add a third venture to his impressive culinary belt.

Seng, a 20-year hospo veteran with experience in Australia and New Zealand, said having the three different styles of venues to cook in with different cuisines was great because it meant he didn’t get stuck in one direction.

“We’re looking towards regional South American cuisine, something totally different to South East Asian and European Kiwi and modern food that we have at the other venues.”

Whyte said the food was designed to match the venue. Bubbly, bright, vibrant and eclectic.

“It couldn’t have been more perfect. We know [Seng’s] experience, and he’s prepared all the cuisines at such a high level.”

While there is still work to do, the couple hope to have the place open again by November 10, coincidentally Whyte’s birthday.

It’s not the first time the 10th has been a date of significance for the pair. July 10, 2023, saw Off The Track hit by a devastating fire, but July 10, 2024, also saw its rebirth and reopening.

