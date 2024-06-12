Common Room bar in Hastings is for sale, with an asking price of $95,000. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Hastings’ most recognisable bars and music venues has gone up for sale with an asking price of $95,000.

The Common Room Facebook page shared a link to a Trademe sale listing for the business on Wednesday.

“It’s time for me to move on, Common Room is ready for some fresh blood and energy,” the post read.

“After over a decade of leading the revitalisation of Hastings CBD, Common Room is on the market,” the TradeMe description reads.

“This award-winning bar has garnered a reputation as one of the best and unique bars in not only Hawkes Bay but in NZ. With its quirky style and the welcoming inclusive environment, it has created a home for both locals and visitors alike.”

The announcement comes after the closure of the outdoor stage and garden seating area following a noise complaint from a guest at a newly built hotel in the area.

Bar owner Gerard Barron told Hawke’s Bay Today earlier that the garden stage had been in place for a few years with no issues.

Common Room first opened in 2013. Hastings District councillor Damon Harvey told Hawke’s Bay Today in April that the bar was the catalyst for the transformation and success of that part of Hastings.

The venue suffered its first break-in early Friday morning last week when a glass door was smashed during a burglary.

“It is hard enough in hospitality as it is right now,” Barron said at the time.

Clarke Gayford was spotted at Common Room enjoying a DJ set after his Hawke’s Bay wedding to former prime minister Jacinda Ardern at the start of the year.

During Covid restrictions in late 2021, Common Room staff set up a Givealittle fundraiser to help the bar survive the difficult period.