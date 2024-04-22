Popular Hastings live music venue and bar Common Room says it can no longer run its outdoor music events, because a complaint from a newly-built hotel in the area.

Popular Hastings live music venue and bar Common Room says it can no longer run its outdoor music events, because a complaint from a newly-built hotel in the area has invoked council noise restrictions.

But the owner of the Quest Hotel in Hastings says he does not want to see the stage shut down and he wants to speak with the venue owner about working together.

Common Room was first established in 2013 and often hosts artists from a variety of musical genres, including P.Diggs from Shapeshifter recently, with even Clarke Gayford enjoying a DJ set at the venue the day after his wedding to Dame Jacinda Ardern.

But bar owner Gerard Barron posted a video to the Common Room Facebook page on Friday announcing the outdoor stage was no longer viable due to a Hastings District Council-imposed noise limit.

“[Hastings District Council] in their infinite wisdom have gone and imposed a 50-decibel noise limit on us in the evenings after 10pm,” Barron said in the video.

He explained that 50 decibels was the same volume as a conversation or “light rain” and it would not be possible to run a live music venue if the limit was imposed.

According to HDC, the 50-decibel limit from 10pm to 7am is part of the existing district plan rules for Hastings commercial zones that have been in place since 2015.

Barron claimed the noise complaints had come from the Quest Hotel, one block over, which opened in 2023.

He said it was the first noise complaint his business had received in the 11 years it had operated.

“Like a lot of venues across the country, the gentrification of Hastings is in full swing and the first places to go are your live music venues, so cheers Hastings council for that,” he said.

“All the thousands of people that dance out here under the stars every summer and in the warm winter nights we get here in the Bay, it is no more.”

He reassured people that the live music would continue inside, albeit at a lower capacity than before.

An HDC spokeswoman said council had received one noise complaint regarding the Common Room in the past six months.

“Given there was only one complaint we have taken an educative approach, as we do in these kind of situations,” the spokeswoman said.

Quest Hastings franchise owner Scott Bellingham said he was caught off-guard by the news the outdoor stage had been shut.

Quest Hastings franchise owner Scott Bellingham said he was caught off-guard by the news the outdoor stage had been shut.

Bellingham, who lives on site, said he enjoyed music from Common Room but acknowledged he was obligated to act on complaints from guests.

He said there had been two complaints from Quest guests about noise from Common Room, specifically bass noise after 11pm which could be heard late even through double-glazed windows, one in December and one in January which he had passed on to council.

Despite that, he did not want to see a major part of a live music venue shut down and was blindsided by Barron’s decision to mothball the outdoor stage.

“Many of our guests and staff members go to the Common Room,” Bellingham said. “The whole area adds to the vibe. Toitoi, Craft & Social [bar] have music playing.”

He said he had been trying to get in touch with Barron to discuss solutions.

“I’d love to sit down with him and go ‘Let’s work together’.

“If you’ve got DJ loud noise, give us the heads-up, then if I know we have a particular guest, say a working doctor or radiologist, we can put them on the other side of the building. We can even promote.”

In more than 200 Booking.com reviews of Quest Hastings, only two appear to mention loud music late at night from “some sort of club” and a “disco bar”. None of 21 Google reviews of the hotel mentions loud music.

Hawke’s Bay Today has approached Barron for comment.

Hastings District Councillor Damon Harvey said Common Room was the catalyst for the transformation and success of that part of Hastings and it was strange that the council would curtail them with a noise restriction.

“We want a vibrant CBD and the Common Room has been a key player,” Harvey said.

