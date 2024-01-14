Clarke Gayford enjoys a DJ set the day after his wedding at Common Room in Hastings.

Dame Jacinda Ardern was not alone in sampling what Hastings had to offer during their wedding visit as her new husband Clarke Gayford hit town to enjoy some of the local musical entertainment.

Ardern and Gayford were married in front of friends and loved ones at the exclusive Craggy Range winery on the outskirts of Havelock North on Saturday.

The celebrations did not end that evening as Gayford was spotted at popular Hastings bar Common Room the day after the wedding, enjoying a DJ set from Bobby Brazuka Mukai, who led their Sunday Vinyl Sessions along with Scott Towers aka Chopper Reads and Sneeky.

Video shared on social media shows Gayford mingling with other attendees of the performance.

Common Room could not be reached for comment on Monday morning.

Ardern herself was spotted with a group of about 12 other women at what could have been her hen do at Hastings Distillers in Hastings, days before the wedding.

A Craggy Range spokeswoman said in a statement they were “delighted” to be involved with the wedding.

Clarke Gayford was filmed at Common Room bar in Hastings on Sunday, enjoying a DJ set. Screenshot / mctaliofficial Instagram

“Craggy Range was delighted to play a role in their special day and grateful for the magical Hawke’s Bay weekend weather as the attention will showcase our spectacular region’s captivating charm and hospitality internationally,” the spokeswoman wrote.

The wedding was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police say the public was largely respectful regarding the eagerly anticipated wedding and no arrests were made on the day or night of the ceremony.

A car doing a burnout over the river from the wedding venue was photographed by a Hawke’s Bay Today photographer at the time vows were being exchanged and a small group of anti-vax protesters were spoken to by police earlier in the day.

But as crowds lined Te Mata Peak’s viewing point to catch a glimpse of the wedding of the year at the exclusive and heavily guarded Craggy Range Winery, the prevailing attitude was positive - that after a tough year, it was nice to have something to smile about.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford walk through Craggy Range at their wedding. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

The couple and guests partied the night away with those closest to them in a large marquee that was erected on Wednesday on the plush lawns.

