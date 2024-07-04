This year, July 10 will be happier. It’s the day Off the Track reopens.

“For me, it feels like coming home, and it’s looking like a nice home to move into,” Whyte told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Utilising the location’s natural beauty Le and Whyte have stuck with the green colour scheme with customised dinnerware and furniture.

“Green is a homely, warm colour when you get it right,” Whyte said.

“We want you to come in and feel really at home here. It’s not too flash where you feel like you can’t have your kids around.”

Fiona Le and Chris Whyte are excited to welcome patrons to the newly revamped Off The Track next week. Photo / Paul Taylor

There’s no shortage of space either. About 220 people can dine at one time, and on a busy day, 350 to 400 covers would be likely.

A new chef will look to boost the quality of the food, with classics like burgers and fish and chips being made in the spirit of “classic food done well.

“We’re not changing the wheel; we’re just making it better with a focus on quality,” Whyte said.

“We want to keep it humble in terms of the ingredients we use, but also pack it with lots of flavour. People love coming to a location like this, but they also love the food too.”

The playground still sits on the large lawn, and it will be ready for the school holiday crowds.

The interior of Off The Track damaged by fire on July 10, 2023 Photo / Paul Taylor

Whyte and Le’s other venture, Off The Track In The City, which opened in November to success, will continue to run in tandem with the renovated premises.

Both would provide unique dining experiences.

“Everybody that comes through keeps asking if we’re going to keep it going. It would be really sad if we closed it,” Le said.

“We’ll definitely still be open in the city,” Whyte said.

The dining area of the Off The Track restaurant was devastated by fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pair thanked their builders and the community for their help during the rebuild and said it wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the building team.

“The tradies, painters, builders, electricians and plumbers have been amazing. I don’t think we’ve had one hiccup and it’s been very smooth,” Whyte said.

A question that remains is why aim for a fire anniversary opening? Le believes it’s all about the journey and the growth.

“It reminds us of everything, and we’re really excited to see it come together,” she said.

Chris Whyte and Fiona Le said they'll be ready to welcome the community back to Off The Track on July 10 with the same great service and a focus on good food. Photo / Paul Taylor

