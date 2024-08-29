Organisers of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival cited a harsh financial climate for events and depleted revenue as reasons for the cancellation.

Napier City councillor Sally Crown, who is also a board member of Napier City Business Inc, said the event was good for the economy and local pride and helped build vibrancy in the city.

She said it was a great way for the city to “show off” its ability to throw a party coinciding with its 150th Anniversary.

“Nuit Blanche is a total-city takeover with events and happenings bubbling up in all sorts of laneways, streets, spaces and galleries over one incredible evening.”

Many shops and galleries in the area will stay open late for Nuit Blanche, and most of them will host special activities or installations. The popular historic illuminations projected onto notable buildings in the CBD will also return.

“This event provides an extraordinary experience of arts, culture and creativity. It also supports the local community by boosting the economy and creating opportunities for local businesses and artists,” Crown said.

“In everything we do, there is a need for prudence and working together to identify external funding for the event has been crucial.”

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson also expressed her excitement at the return of Nuit Blanche.

“Since its debut in 2017, Nuit Blanche has grown into an iconic celebration of Napier’s artistic and cultural scene. We’re excited to carry on the tradition this year and look forward to bringing everyone together for a vibrant celebration of art, culture and community spirit.”

Thompson also explained that with the event coinciding with school holidays, it was the perfect time for holidaymakers to visit Hawke’s Bay.

“This is a great opportunity for our locals to encourage their family and friends to visit Napier to soak up the region’s world-class attractions, atmosphere and activities.”