Thousands set to enjoy opening weekend of HB Arts Festival

One of the opening weekend highlights that is free is Nuit Blanche in Napier CBD on Saturday evening from 6pm to 10pm,

Locally and Internationally acclaimed acts are touching down in Te Matau-a-Māui this week, with the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival opening this Friday, October 13

For this year only, standard tickets to most shows are on sale for $25 – half their usual cost. More than 10,000 tickets have been issued already across the three weekends of the Festival.

“The idea behind 2023′s Festival is to bring us together in celebration of our community and to create as many opportunities as possible for people to be able to participate, take a break and find joy and happiness in the Arts,” says Festival Director Pitsch Leiser

“The fact that already more than 10,000 people are coming together to join us and celebrate through the Festival is fantastic, and we encourage anyone who hasn’t yet booked their tickets to get involved before it’s too late!”

The stacked 2023 programme presents a variety of genres including circus, music dance, theatre, family events, visual arts, and literature.

“There was a huge demand for tickets to our free headline act 360 ALLSTARS across both Napier and Hastings and allocation is exhausted. We know that people are going to great lengths to secure a seat, but we ask that you keep to the community spirit of the event,” Leiser said.

“If you missed out, there’s so much more happening this weekend for you to try! ‘Rise of the Olive’ will be a great laugh as the world’s only surreal, sketch, award-winning circus troupe, and it’s happening on Sunday at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

“For a quieter option a stunning new arrangement of Mozart’s Requiem by New Zealand composer, Robert Wiremu will be brought to life by the internationally celebrated Voices New Zealand Chamber Choir.”

Other opening weekend highlights available to attend for free, include the Hawke’s Bay Arts Trail, Nuit Blanche in Napier on Saturday, the People’s Oracle comedic interactive installation in Hastings’ Albert Square and Picnic Cinema’s Showmeshorts family short movies in Hastings’ Civic Square, both on Sunday. The Hastings Community Arts Centre showcase exhibition Ha-Wai-Ki-Nui is also on display.

Tickets will be released as part of the ‘Festival for Free’ club this week, and those who have registered will receive an email from the Festival.

“It’s a big weekend for New Zealand, with the election happening and the All Blacks playing too. We encourage you to join us to either celebrate or commiserate the nationwide results that come in, and support local by attending some of the incredible arts experiences we have on our doorstep,” Leiser said.

“All of us at Arts Inc. Heretaunga want to once again give thanks to the incredible support of Mills Family Trust, ECCT, the Hawke’s Bay Foundation and Patrons. Thanks to these groups, we’re proud to not only be presenting a spectacular lineup of events but to be able to make this year’s Festival the most affordable and accessible ever.”

The Festival programme is now online at www.hbaf.co.nz or available to pick up from local cafés, galleries, libraries, and i-sites across the region.

Tickets to shows, whether paid or free, can be booked through www.hbaf.co.nz or from the Box Office at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre. Tickets to 360 ALLSTARS will be checked at the door, so please ensure you have your ticket with you if you have secured a seat. If you can no longer attend, please make contact with Arts Inc. Heretaunga so your ticket can be reallocated.

WIN

The show is on Sunday, October 15 from 8pm at the Toitoi, Opera House.

