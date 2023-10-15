Thousands pack Napier CBD for massive illuminated street party

Thousands packed into the Napier CBD on Saturday night to experience Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Thousands packed into the Napier CBD on Saturday night to experience Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

It was a visual feast of the weird and wonderful on Saturday night in Napier’s CBD, as those not glued to the election on TV were treated to the full glory of the Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark street party.

Hosted by Napier City Council and the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival, the annual event saw the city’s back alleys, carparks and laneways becoming illuminated stages and art galleries.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said the main intention of the event was to draw people into the CBD to experience what it had to offer through art and music.

He said approximately 7500 people made their way through the experience during the night.

“There were quite a few that came early and some that started to leave as it got a bit darker. We had a cycle of people [coming] through, having a great time.”

Street performers Zane (left) and Degge delight the crowd at Nuit Blanche - Art After Dark. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

He said it was “one of the best ones they had done” in their four-year history of putting on the event, citing the massive variety of performers and installations.

“The variety of what we’ve had available to look at is probably the best we’ve had.”

Highlights included DJ Peter Urlich spinning tunes in the Market St laneway, a picnic cinema screening whānau-friendly short films, and a specially commissioned digital projection on Waiapu Cathedral by acclaimed artist Kereama Taepa.