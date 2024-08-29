Air New Zealand’s underlying profit has dived, more than halving to $222 million. Video / Air NZ

Napier City Council has endorsed in principle the investment portfolio to be managed by a new trading arm expected to be established by the end of June 2025.

Parklands residential development is expected to be included in Napier's new ratepayer-owned investment management company. The next area of Parklands development was pictured being cleared late last year. Photo / NZME.

The decision came at a full-council Prosperous Napier Committee meeting on Thursday, when the council also endorsed the establishment of a 100% ratepayer-owned Council Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) to be named Ahuriri Investments Management Limited (AIM).

The council also approved a maximum of five directors to be appointed, made up of three independent directors and two elected members.

The CCTO was approved to be established after community consultation earlier this year as part of the development of the council’s Three-Year Plan, with the objective of setting up the CCTO to create an investment portfolio that will benefit current and future generations in the city.