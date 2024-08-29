Napier City Council has endorsed in principle the investment portfolio to be managed by a new trading arm expected to be established by the end of June 2025.
The decision came at a full-council Prosperous Napier Committee meeting on Thursday, when the council also endorsed the establishment of a 100% ratepayer-owned Council Controlled Trading Organisation (CCTO) to be named Ahuriri Investments Management Limited (AIM).
The council also approved a maximum of five directors to be appointed, made up of three independent directors and two elected members.
The CCTO was approved to be established after community consultation earlier this year as part of the development of the council’s Three-Year Plan, with the objective of setting up the CCTO to create an investment portfolio that will benefit current and future generations in the city.