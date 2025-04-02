Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Wyn Drabble: Tricks of the marketing trade - how the netting around fruit is manipulating you to buy it

nzme
3 mins to read

Orange fruit inside red netting - very appealing. Photo / Unsplash

Orange fruit inside red netting - very appealing. Photo / Unsplash

Opinion

Today’s special: Buy any two items and pay for both of them.

Customer: If I buy four can I double my savings?

This week I would like to alert you to a few marketing ploys or, in some cases, misdemeanours.

The first is what has been labelled “mistake marketing” which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today