Stating their case: Bayden Barber and Thompson Hokianga on why they should be Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman

I ran for chair in 2022 because, like many of our whānau, I have high expectations of how our iwi assets are managed. Ngāti Kahungunu needed to turn its finances around where we were no longer eroding our iwi settlement but growing our wealth so we could thrive and prosper in the future.

It was an extremely challenging process with many tough decisions, but we achieved what we set out to do, with a reported surplus of $9m in the last financial year. Our board made changes to the way we operate, changes that are paying off now and building our iwi’s prosperity.

I am seeking your vote to carry on this mahi and make our iwi’s financial position even stronger, enabling us to do more in improving the lives of our Ngāti Kahungunu whānau.

Cyclone Gabrielle devastated our region. Its impacts were far-reaching for our iwi, with many of our marae communities affected. Our housing team has supported the building and landing of 86 temporary cabins throughout our rohe, and are now completing over 50 affordable homes in Waipatu, Omāhu and Ōtāne, with another 35 homes ready to commence in Flaxmere, Woodville and Waipawa.

Our Taiao team have been working alongside whānau and Taiwhenua to ensure that mātauranga Māori values are integrated into the development of catchment management plans going forward. This includes leading expert-conducted research into reimagining our relationship with the Ngaruroro and Tukituki rivers’ stop banks and flood control through a te ao Māori lens.

A new coalition Government has posed significant challenges to iwi Māori with legislation and policies that undermine our status as the Treaty partner. Reducing the use of te reo in Government agencies and removing the Māori clause of the Oranga Tamariki Act are but two such actions. Ngāti Kahungunu continues to press forward and do well, as we work to maintain a necessary relationship with the Government despite the strained political environment.

Ngāti Kahungunu supported Kauwaka along with HDC to deliver the Toitū Reo Māori Festival in August 2024, which was a huge success with over 7000 attending. Our Te Ara Mātua team continues to lead out on ensuring our tamariki are supported by whānau and are not in state care. Our Mātauranga team has doubled its scholarships offered to Kahungunu students, supporting educational excellence. Our events team continues to deliver the best Matariki and Waitangi Day celebrations in the motu. In addition to the work of the Tari, Ngāti Kahungunu hosted the Hui Taumata at Omāhu Marae in 2024, with 3500 attending including the late Kīngi Tūheitia.

The future for Ngāti Kahungunu is a bright one. Census 2023 identified us as the third largest iwi in Aotearoa, with a population of 95,751. The Ōhanga Māori 2023 Report showed that the Māori economy is growing faster than predicted. There are opportunities to work closely with our PSGEs, councils, iwi partners and others to grow our people so that we are thriving in education, business, jobs and employment, are living in good homes, and are connected to our Kahungunu-tanga and the Pūtaiao. This year the board will be engaging our people on the vision for 2050, asking, what are your hopes and dreams for a thriving Ngāti Kahungunu iwi.

I am proud of the achievements of our iwi over the past three years, and I’m seeking re-election as chair so we can achieve another term of growth and prosperity for Ngāti Kahungunu iwi.

Thompson Hokianga

I am currently the deputy chairperson of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, the Heretaunga representative on the Taiwhenua Board and a Māori Ward Representative on the Hawkes Bay Regional Council.

It is no surprise that I am standing as the chairperson for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi considering my connection to many of the hapū and marae, my governance and leadership experience and my avid interest in tribal affairs.

Right from the outset I will say that whānau, marae and hapū are important to me. When we have thriving marae and villages, we will have a thriving iwi.

When asked why I am standing to be the Ngāti Kahungunu chairperson my response comes to me easily. Our iwi needs stability, the people need a say in our direction of travel and a leader who will make strong economic decisions for the betterment of our people and their futures. As deputy chair I have been able to take note of what is needed going forward by many of the current decisions and actions that have been made.

I have five clear priorities for Ngāti Kahungunu, developed by listening and speaking to our people.

1. Economic potential for our people

2. Access to high quality, excellence in education

3. Strengthening housing solutions

4. Reclaim, reframe and reinstate the wellbeing of our Taiao

5. Social wellbeing - Caring about the now, planning for our future

I am a graduate of Māori Genuine Progress Indicator accounting systems which has contributed to my clear understanding of where to next for Ngāti Kahungunu on an economic front. It is important to be knowledgeable in the economy and astute in all financial matters. On the economic front I am always strategising with indigenous economists.

A child’s first learning environment is their home, so as whānau we need to turn up for our young people and we as iwi leaders should remain relevant in education and connected to our people and what they want. I will use every opportunity I get to stand proudly as a Ngāti Kahungunu iwi leader to raise the flag for our tamariki and their educational pathways.

I ensure tactical actions support our long-term vision; I use strategic thinking to develop short-term objectives that contribute to our overall strategy. This alignment drives cohesive and focused efforts. Iwi should be supporting whānau to sustain a connection to their land and look at ways to make housing solutions sustainable, innovative and responsive.

I consider myself to be an environmental steward who advances policy and practical measures to rehabilitate waterways, ensuring development and land use that align with Te Mana o Te Wai. Our whenua and wai have supported us for generations so as beneficiaries of our environment it is our responsibility to act in a way that gives life and restores balance, because when Te Taiao is healthy, we are healthy.

For Māori, wellbeing, encompasses whānau, community, and social connections, emphasising belonging, care, and sharing, and is a crucial aspect of overall hauora and identity for us as Māori. To be socially well we need to consider and plan for the future and encourage each hapū to continue to determine their own mana motuhake.

I know what is needed in a changing world when it comes to the next leader of Ngāti Kahungunu. A leader who can adapt to change.

Contemporary Māori leadership is about iwi, hapū, whānau, Māori socioeconomic advancement and political influence. A leader with wide-ranging interests who can develop a sophisticated understanding of where our people belong in the 21st century who can strategically place Ngāti Kahungunu in an emerging world. This world needs a refreshed leadership model but, above all, it needs a leadership that can be fully engaged with the people so that the iwi are part of the conversation shaping our own future.

* Voting closes 12pm 24 April. All participants, whether candidates, nominators or voters, must be registered to participate in the election. All registered participants must be Nga Uri a Kahungunu – descendants of Kahungunu and 18 or over at the time of the election. Voting papers were posted to all registered iwi members who are eligible to vote on March 24.