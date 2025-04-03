Tapuae mentor to coach Poverty Bay in Heartland Rugby

Former Hawke’s Bay Magpie Paoraian Manuel-Harman will be one of the youngest coaches in this year’s NPC Premier and Heartland rugby.
The 30-year-old, who made his debut for the Magpies in a Ranfurly Shield match against Heartland side South Canterbury in 2022, will coach Poverty Bay this season after a stellar 2024 season in charge of the first Wairoa team to win a top-grade provincial championship.
Last year he was player-coach of Tapuae as the club went through an unbeaten season in the Poverty Bay Premier competition to land the club its biggest prize in its 120-year history, and the greatest success for a Wairoa team in the Poverty Bay or Hawke’s Bay competitions.