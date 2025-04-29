Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Aquatic Centre closure: Slippery new floor being retested

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A date is yet to be set for Napier Aquatic Centre to reopen. Photo / Paul Taylor

A date is yet to be set for Napier Aquatic Centre to reopen. Photo / Paul Taylor

A solution to the Napier Aquatic Centre’s slippery new floor, which debuted to the public with an unwanted bang on Monday, is in the works.

The centre reopened on Monday after $4 million of refurbishments, but was closed within hours after a man reportedly slipped in one of the toilets.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Hawke’s Bay Today has since received feedback from the public questioning whether the $4 million was well spent.

Napier City Council’s executive director of community services, Thunes Cloete, said retesting of the flooring surface was under way.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve put measures in place so anyone coming in and out of the facility can do so safely.

“Our first priority is finding the right solution so we can reopen as soon as possible,” Cloete said.

The additional funds required to fix the floor remains unclear.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In terms of costs and responsibilities, we will work through these once we know we have the right plan in place to solve the issue safely and efficiently.”

Cloete said the $4 million upgrade was a “comprehensive maintenance and refurbishment project” intended to extend the Aquatic Centre life by eight to 10 years.

“The project included work on lining the ‘old pool’, repairs to walls and roofs, flooring upgrades, new heating, seating improvements and accessibility upgrades.

“It also includes plant room essential maintenance, structural strengthening within the pool complex, roof repairs, accessibility improvements, critical maintenance, and new lighting.”

Napier City Council warned the public in advance that the works were remedial and the centre would appear largely unchanged.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today