A date is yet to be set for Napier Aquatic Centre to reopen. Photo / Paul Taylor

A solution to the Napier Aquatic Centre’s slippery new floor, which debuted to the public with an unwanted bang on Monday, is in the works.

The centre reopened on Monday after $4 million of refurbishments, but was closed within hours after a man reportedly slipped in one of the toilets.

He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.

Hawke’s Bay Today has since received feedback from the public questioning whether the $4 million was well spent.

Napier City Council’s executive director of community services, Thunes Cloete, said retesting of the flooring surface was under way.