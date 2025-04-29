A solution to the Napier Aquatic Centre’s slippery new floor, which debuted to the public with an unwanted bang on Monday, is in the works.
The centre reopened on Monday after $4 million of refurbishments, but was closed within hours after a man reportedly slipped in one of the toilets.
He was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.
Hawke’s Bay Today has since received feedback from the public questioning whether the $4 million was well spent.
Napier City Council’s executive director of community services, Thunes Cloete, said retesting of the flooring surface was under way.