Napier Aquatic Centre closes hours after $4m upgrade reopening, patron taken to hospital

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Napier Aquatic Centre has closed again to rectify slippery new flooring. Photo / NZME.

The Napier Aquatic Centre has closed to the public immediately after reopening with an extensive $4 million upgrade.

An ambulance was called to the centre at about 9am Monday morning to take one person in a moderate condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Hawke’s Bay Today has been told by a source present at the centre that a man had slipped on the newly installed flooring, which the source described as noticeably more slippery than before the upgrade.

Napier City Council director of community services Thunes Cloete told Hawke’s Bay Today that public and staff safety was the council’s top priority.

“We are very sorry to those concerned and have made the decision to close the pool to the general public until the issue can be remedied.”

Cloete said the Aquatic Centre had undergone a “complex works programme focused on essential maintenance” over the past 12 months.

However, concerns about the upgrade were raised by members of the community who called Hawke’s Bay Today this morning.

They claimed the flooring installed as part of the refurbishment had exacerbated key safety issues, particularly in the toilet and changing areas.

A visitor said the venue otherwise “looks much the same” despite the multimillion-dollar spend, with only minor cosmetic changes.

Cloete said the council is “working closely with the contractors involved to resolve this situation”.

The council did not indicate how long the facility will remain closed.

