Napier Aquatic Centre has closed again to rectify slippery new flooring. Photo / NZME.

The Napier Aquatic Centre has closed to the public immediately after reopening with an extensive $4 million upgrade.

An ambulance was called to the centre at about 9am Monday morning to take one person in a moderate condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Hawke’s Bay Today has been told by a source present at the centre that a man had slipped on the newly installed flooring, which the source described as noticeably more slippery than before the upgrade.

Napier City Council director of community services Thunes Cloete told Hawke’s Bay Today that public and staff safety was the council’s top priority.

“We are very sorry to those concerned and have made the decision to close the pool to the general public until the issue can be remedied.”