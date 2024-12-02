The leadership of the site is driven collectively by Nga Hua o Mōrere Steering Roopu, including representatives of Rongomaiwahine, Rakaipaaka, and the Department of Conservation (DoC).

DoC Operations Manager Matt Tong, who sits on the Nga Hua o Mōrere Steering Roopu, said the reopening of the site was a win for everyone.

“Nga hua o Mōrere is finally reawakened.”

“We’ve heard the community and know how precious this place is to everyone. We are thrilled to be reopening this taonga.”

Tong said as well as the benefits for people accessing these mineral-rich thermal waters amongst the coastal native forest, they hoped the reopening would also help the local economy, and stimulate some other small businesses to provide local employment opportunities.

“It’s exciting to see Nga Hua o Mōrere move forward, and we look forward to what this new era will bring with all of us working together”.

The popular tourist attraction and swimming venue for locals and schools 40km north of Wairoa, was closed on December 21, 2022, due to a failing septic tank system.

At the time, a Mōrere Hot Springs Facebook post said the old infrastructure dated back almost 40 years and had been infrequently maintained. DoC took on site management in 2019.

Cyclone Gabrielle delayed DoC securing contractors, while global supply chain delays impacted the delivery of key septic system components for the remedial works.

Hopes of reopening the facility in April or May shifted to July earlier in the year, but persistent issues meant October was the expected reopening date, however, that was pushed back again.

From Monday, December 16 normal hours will resume:

Monday 11am to 6pm

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday 11am to 6pm

Friday 11am to 6pm

Saturday 11am to 6pm

Sunday 11am to 6pm.

