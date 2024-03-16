Major remedial infrastructure works began last year at Mōrere Hot Springs, with DoC hopeful of reopening the facility in April or May this year. Supply chain delays impacting delivery of key septic system components mean they are now looking at an opening date closer to July.

The Mōrere Hot Pools, one of the most popular tourist attractions in northern Hawke’s Bay, will remain closed until at least July.

A failing septic tank system forced the closure of the Department of Conservation-managed hot pools in 2022, and effects from Cyclone Gabrielle last year delayed the process of securing contractors to sort out the problem.

However, DoC Tairāwhiti operations manager Matt Tong confirmed the opening had been delayed again.

“Due to current global events, there are supply chain delays impacting delivery of key septic system components for the remedial works at Mōrere. As a result, we are now looking at an opening date closer to July.

“We appreciate this will be a disappointment for the community, and are working hard to ensure we reopen as soon as the site is operable.”

Tong said as the work was not yet completed, he was unable to provide details around what the upgrade cost.

“We will be able to comment on total repair costs when they are complete.”