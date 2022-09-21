Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Mission Concert: The multimillion dollar cost to get set up for Robbie Williams

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
Superstar artist Robbie Williams is coming to Napier in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

Superstar artist Robbie Williams is coming to Napier in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

The cost to put on a Robbie Williams concert at Mission Estate will be around $2.5 million - and that doesn't include the cost of booking the superstar artist, an organiser says.

On Wednesday, Williams

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.