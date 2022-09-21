Superstar artist Robbie Williams is coming to Napier in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

Superstar artist Robbie Williams is coming to Napier in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

The cost to put on a Robbie Williams concert at Mission Estate will be around $2.5 million - and that doesn't include the cost of booking the superstar artist, an organiser says.

On Wednesday, Williams was revealed as the Mission Concert's next headline act, which he will play on November 11, 2023.

He's the most-anticipated international artist to visit Hawke's Bay post-Covid lockdowns, and it is understood general admission tickets will be $162.

The Mission Concert, which turns 30 next year, boasts a proud history of presenting many of the world's biggest entertainers including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Cliff Richard, Sting, and Phil Collins.

Due to the impacts of Covid, the concert has not been staged since Sir Elton last played the venue in February 2020.

Event director Garry Craft said the setting was magical at the winery, with a sloped paddock transformed into a 25,000-capacity concert venue.

Elton John playing Mission Concert in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Everyone who has played the Mission just loves the place.

"It is just such a magical night and a magical location."

A lot of work will go into pulling off the show next November, and Craft said it would cost in the area of $2.5 million to hold.

"That's just the stage, the lights, the accommodation and the air travel [for the crews], the labour and parking and security and medical services."

He said the show used the biggest stage in the country, a 27m wide open-span behemoth. That alone has a roughly $450,000 cost.

"From its home in Auckland, it would take two weeks to transport it and construct it.

"We then use it for three days... and then pull it all down again, which takes about four days."

Robbie Williams will headline the Mission Concert in Napier in November 2023. Photo / Supplied

Over 300 crew and workers are involved in all kinds of different roles in the lead-up to and during the event itself, while a huge amount of temporary facilities are set up on-site, including over 120 toilets.

Craft said Williams was an incredible entertainer and he expected the event would sell out with 25,000 people in attendance.

"I'm expecting Robbie to sell out," he said.

"He's a magic act and he works his butt off on stage - he is an entertainer.

"And he has the songs that everyone loves to dance to. It will be a big party."

It will be Williams' only show in New Zealand, and he will make the visit as part of a tour of Australia.

Craft has been involved with the Mission Concert since 1993 and said it had grown an incredible reputation and had a much different feel to a concert in a stadium.

He said costs involved in putting on concerts across the country, and overseas, had increased following Covid.

He said many associated companies had also experienced a tough couple of years during Covid, with few shows being held.

Williams, on announcing his 2023 tour, said he could not wait to play in Australasia.

"Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive," he said.

"I can't wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans."

Tickets for Williams' show will go on sale to Mission Concert club members at midday on Tuesday, September 27.