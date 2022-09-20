A crash on State Highway 2 in the Wairoa district near Kotemaori on Wednesday morning has left one person seriously injured and one moderately injured. Photo / NZME

A woman is still undergoing assessments in Hawke's Bay hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2 in the Wairoa district early on Wednesday.

A Te Whatu Ora – Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said four people came to hospital following the incident, and a female in her 50s was still undergoing assessments as of Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson said a female in her 60s, a female in her 30s and a toddler were assessed and discharged.

A police spokesperson said four occupants were inside a vehicle that left the Napier-Wairoa Rd, near Kotemaori, shortly before 1.30am.

A St John spokesman said one rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended the incident, and two patients, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire services had to remove at least one person from the vehicle.

