Napier Tech and Junior bands back to delight

The Napier Tech Band.

NC130722techband.JPG

Napier Tech Band musical director Teresa Cuthbert is urging people to go along and join the Napier Technical Memorial Band and Junior Band for an enjoyable afternoon of music on Sunday, October 2, at the Salvation Army Citadel in Greenmeadows.

"The afternoon concert has something for everyone, with musical tributes to 'Satchmo' Louis Armstrong, one of the most influential figures in jazz, and Dame Vera Lynn CH DBE OStJ, the Forces' sweetheart, sung by special guest star, Lyn Fry, and ending with a rousing tribute celebrating the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II."

Teresa says the audience is invited to bring along flags and get decked out in their reds, whites and blues for this Proms-style finale.

"The Junior Band will delight the audience with the sea ballad Wellerman, which went viral last year on Tiktok. The audience will be humming along to the energetic refrain from Edvard Grieg's In the Hall of the Mountain King, heard in many popular movies."

Joining the Tech Band will be the combined St. John's and Sacred Heart Colleges' rock band and choir, led by their musical directors Lara Coates and Christopher Wilson. They will add some lighter numbers to the programme before combining forces with the Tech Band for the grand finale.

"So, come and join us and enjoy the music. We are always keen to welcome new players to both the Napier Tech Band and the Junior Band. If you are interested in joining us, email tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz or go to our website www.napiertechband.org to find out more."

■ The Details:

What: Napier Technical Band and Junior Band concert

When: Starting at 2pm

Where: Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows.

Info: Admission is $10 for adults and a gold coin donation for school students. Eftpos will be available.