Melbourne Cup: Former Napier Boys’ High pupil rides a Kiwi hope

Dee, who started with Hawkes Bay trainers Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen before taking up an apprenticeship with Whanganui trainer Kevin Myers and having his first win in January 2013, first went to Australia to ride in 2015, for three months on loan.
He ended up completing his apprenticeship at Caulfield and has since become one of Australia’s most-sought jockeys, with his biggest wins in the 2021 Australian Guineas and in 2022, just weeks apart, the Caulfield Cup and the Victoria Derby.
Dee has some affinity with Flemington, including four wins on one day in May this year, and rides in three races before the Cup. But without a ride immediately before the Cup, he has 1hr 40min in the jockeys’ room to ponder his chances.
Dee won’t be changing if he wins the Cup, at least not as far as allegiances go. He says he’s been asked many times if he’ll seek Australian residency at some time, but the hot tip on that one is: “No.”
