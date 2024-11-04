Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Melbourne Cup: Former Napier Boys’ High pupil rides a Kiwi hope

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
When torrential rain struck Flemington an hour before the running of the 1976 Melbourne Cup, 'the mud lark' Van Der Hum partnered with Bob Skelton swam to an impressive victory. Video / LOVERACINGNZ

Former Napier Boys’ High School pupil Michael Dee dreamed he’d make it so big in racing. But for tomorrow’s Melbourne Cup, he’s taking everything in his stride as he strives to ride the next New Zealand winner of the race that stops two nations.

Michael Dee celebrating his first win in Hong Kong in May last year. Tomorrow he has his fourth ride in a Melbourne Cup, hoping Sharp 'N' Smart can carry him to his first win in the big race. Photo / HKJC Racing Images
Michael Dee celebrating his first win in Hong Kong in May last year. Tomorrow he has his fourth ride in a Melbourne Cup, hoping Sharp 'N' Smart can carry him to his first win in the big race. Photo / HKJC Racing Images

Michael (Mick) Dee, who on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today