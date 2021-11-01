Melbourne Cup: Dream win hope vanishes for former Napier Boys' High jockey

Michael Dee after his first Melbourne Cup cup-day win, on Boninsky in the Carbine Club Trophy Race at Auckland racecourse Ellerslie in November 2013. Photo / NZME

A former Napier Boys' High School pupil's hopes of riding a first Melbourne Cup winner are off for another year after his mount's capitulation in the final stages of the great race at Flemington.

Michael Dee, 25, son of former racehorse trainer Richard Dee and wife Jo, who farm 1,174 hectares along with an Airbnb in Central Hawke's Bay, was having his third ride in the race in five years after landing a late ride on former Irish galloper Great House, one of four cup starters trained by former Foxton trainer Chris Waller.

Racing apparently comfortably midfield, the five-year-old drifted in the straight as the field was left in the tracks of stablemate Verry Elleegant, ridden by jockey-of-the-moment James McDonald, who had ridden Great House to an equally-comfortable win in Saturday's Hotham Cup, also at Flemington.

Great House had leapt right into the Cup calculations with that win over 2,500 metres, a seemingly perfect lead-in for the Cup over 3200m, but at the line was 14th of the 23 runners in the field.

Verry Elleegant, which had its first win at Ruakaka, Whangarei, carried 57kg, and started from 18 at the barrier, while Great House carried the lightweight of 50kg, was No 23 in the book, drew 7 at the barrier from Saturday's win to start time firmed in the betting.

A win for Dee would have been one of the great racing yarns, for when he climbed on in the birdcage it was his first time on the horse.

Now, with a career tally of 501 winning rides, his debut in the big race was in 2017 when he rode Gallante, last of the 23 finishers, but last year, in his second Cup outing he was fifth on Persan, which was among the more favoured runners this year.

But he has had winners at Flemington on cup day, including Rich Hips over 1,400 metres last year.

Great House has had 19 starts for five wins, a big pointer having come from a win over 2,414 metres at Limerick, the second of two starts in Ireland before heading for its second start in June last year and the successes since heading to Australia less than year ago, the Melbourne Cup the big target.

In January it started its cup year with third place over 1,600 metres at Randwick and then a win over 2000m at Rosehill, and has since won over 1500m at Rosehill in June, and the 2300m Newcastle Gold Cup on September 17.

Having a new rider was nothing new for Great House, Dee becoming the 11th in the saddle.

It's already been a remarkable year for the jockey, who eight months ago had his fifth Group 1 win, on 300-1 shot Lunar Fox in the Australian Guineas at Flemington, a record-long price for a winner of a Group 1 race.

Last month he rode Duais to win the Coongy Cup at Caulfield, but was unable to repeat the success when it ran in the Caulfield Cup just three days later.

He had an option to ride Selino, yet another Waller runner, but snapped up the Dark House opportunity when it became apparent that Great House would get a start.

Michael Dee after his first Melbourne Cup cup-day win, on Brominsky in the Carbine Club Trophy Race at Auckland racecourse Ellerslie in November 2013. Photo / NZME

Father Richard, who is also a stock buyer for Silver Fern Farms, spoke with his son a few hours before the race, and Michael was relaxed about the big day. "He doesn't get wound-up," he said.

Richard and Jo Dee were at Flemington to see their son's first ride in the Cup four years ago but were kept away by the pandemic both last year and today, when they will watch the race on the screen at home at their Paratu Farm, east of Waipukurau.

Michael Dee spent three years at Napier BHS before leaving at the age of 16, riding first as a probationer for trainers Guy Lowry and Grant Cullen in Hastings before securing an apprenticeship with Wanganui trainer Kevin Myers.

He had his first race ride in December 2012 at Stratford and had his first win, at New Plymouth, a few weeks later.

In his first year, he had his first Melbourne Cup Day win, albeit at Auckland racecourse Ellerslie. He moved to Australia where he completed his apprenticeship with Caulfield trainer Mick Price.

His most recent win was at Bendigo last Wednesday.