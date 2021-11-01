Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Melbourne Cup: Dream win hope vanishes for former Napier Boys' High jockey

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
4 mins to read
Michael Dee after his first Melbourne Cup cup-day win, on Boninsky in the Carbine Club Trophy Race at Auckland racecourse Ellerslie in November 2013. Photo / NZME

Michael Dee after his first Melbourne Cup cup-day win, on Boninsky in the Carbine Club Trophy Race at Auckland racecourse Ellerslie in November 2013. Photo / NZME

A former Napier Boys' High School pupil's hopes of riding a first Melbourne Cup winner are off for another year after his mount's capitulation in the final stages of the great race at Flemington.

Michael

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today