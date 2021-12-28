Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Mayor: Māhia's move to orange light is not a green light for new year chaos

3 minutes to read
Cousins Bentley and Emmy playing in the sand at Māhia Beach earlier in 2021. Photo / Aleisha Gerbes

Cousins Bentley and Emmy playing in the sand at Māhia Beach earlier in 2021. Photo / Aleisha Gerbes

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Popular Hawke's Bay holiday spot Māhia's move to orange just in time for new year celebrations is not a green light for huge crowds to cause carnage, the district's mayor says.

Rhythm and Vines music

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.