Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Truck collides with pedestrian on State Highway 2 near Napier, serious injuries reported

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been hit by a truck on a highway through a northern Napier suburb.

Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save