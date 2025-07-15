Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Truck collides with pedestrian on State Highway 2 near Napier, serious injuries reported

Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been hit by a truck on a highway through a northern Napier suburb.

Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person had been transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.