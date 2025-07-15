Truck collides with pedestrian on State Highway 2 near Napier, serious injuries reported
Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Save
Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday. Photo / File
A pedestrian has been hit by a truck on a highway through a northern Napier suburb.
Emergency services received reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 2, Main North Rd, Bay View about 1pm on Tuesday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one
person had been transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.