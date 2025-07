Smoke from the Heinz Watties building fire was visible from central Hastings. By 2.15pm the smoke had dissipated. Photo / Roxane Strong

A fire has broken out at an old Wattie’s-owned industrial building in Hastings.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the area about 1.45pm but had dissipated by 2.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the building, on the corner of Tomoana Rd and Richmond Rd, was under demolition.

She said a plastic tank and cladding were burning in the 50m by 20m fire.

Six fire trucks with a special team and operational support were on their way.