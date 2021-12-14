Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Napier flights set to double as Auckland border reopens

5 minutes to read
Air New Zealand will operate a lot more flights in and out of Napier once the Auckland border lifts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Air New Zealand will operate a lot more flights in and out of Napier once the Auckland border lifts. Photo / Warren Buckland

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Flights in and out of Napier are set to almost double and businesses are hoping to see "a significant boost to end a tough year" as Auckland travellers visit the region for the first time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.