Napier turned into temporary training base for Royal NZ Air Force

Crew help prepare a T-6 Texan aircraft for take-off at Hawke's Bay Airport on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

If you've stopped in your tracks and looked to the sky this week you're not alone.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has been turning plenty of heads with its T-6 Texan aircraft during a visit to Napier.

The Air Force's 14 Squadron has brought over five aircraft and six students for a week-long training session based out of Hawke's Bay Airport.

The students plus a group of experienced instructors have been honing and showcasing their skills from Cape Kidnappers up to Mahia.

The Air Force training above Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Paul Taylor

Squadron leader Hamish Reichardt said it was important to get experience flying in different regions and the group arrived on Monday.

"It has worked well to come across to Napier for the week and give them exposure to different air fields," he said.

"This is part of their basic pilot training."

He said the six students were new to the Air Force and their training included the likes of aerobatic sequences through to tail chasing other aircraft.

The Air Force has brought over five T-6 Texan aircraft. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Their focus is on formation flying [this week] ... so having to think about other people and other planes through to physical flying skills."

The squadron is usually based in Ōhakea near Palmerston North and will return to base on Friday.

A Hawke's Bay Airport operations team spokeswoman said it was great to host the Air Force.

"Hawke's Bay Airport is a vibrant place to work but when the Royal New Zealand Air Force turn up for a week it adds to the vibrancy of our daily operations.

"We feel fortunate that we can host them for the week and we look forward to next time."