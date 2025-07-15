The house fire in Napier in May. Video / Supplied

A police probe into a suspicious house fire which destroyed a home in Napier has not led to any arrests.

Police have “exhausted all avenues of investigation” into the large blaze on the evening of Sunday, May 11, along Sully Crescent in the suburb of Onekawa.

The house was href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/napier-house-fire-crews-battle-suspicious-blaze-on-sunday-night/IEA2C2G7O5DHZHMOR7EUHXNUCY/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/hawkes-bay-today/news/napier-house-fire-crews-battle-suspicious-blaze-on-sunday-night/IEA2C2G7O5DHZHMOR7EUHXNUCY/">being rebuilt after another big house fire on the same site seven months before.

Construction was well advanced as part of that rebuild, including a new roof being put onto the home shortly before the latest blaze, neighbours said.

The fire completely destroyed the home. No one was living in it at the time.