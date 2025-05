Crews were called to an Onekawa address around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Crews have battled a large house fire in Napier.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two trucks were called to an Onekawa address around 7.30pm on Sunday.

“On arrival they found a house well involved. No injuries were reported.”

The fire was extinguished and crews left about 9.30pm.