Managh Electrical completes work on Pahiatua Town Centre

Pahiatua's Town Square is now lit up at night.

Local company Managh Electrical looks back with satisfaction on the challenge to complete the two-year Pahiatua Town Upgrade project.

"It's our largest outdoor electrical project to date," said manager Joel Turner. " We did everything from the PLC controlled timer system and switchboard to the installation of all lighting and underground cabling.

"All up, we installed about 4.5 - 5km of cable underground to supply power to all of these lights.

"Everything had to be installed with absolute precision, to ensure reliability and long life of the installation. There are many challenges to overcome with a project of this size, not to mention throwing Covid and rain into the mix.

Joel and Richard Turner with Joe Narayah. Together with the rest of the staff at Managh Electrical,,the sparkies carried out the electrical aspect of the town centre upgrade project.

"We accepted the challenge, and all of our staff gained a lot of experience out of it," Joel said of the big project.

"This is the type of experience that small towns need, to thrive, overcome future challenges and teach the next generations. We were proud to do something for our town and leave our mark.

"It's been a couple of years in the making for us. We're pretty happy with our results and have received great feedback.

"My favourite part out there is the coloured lighting in the trees. I hope the townspeople are happy with the result of the lights also.

"The light bollards on the footpaths presented their own challenges and required the use of multiple certified contractors. We think it looks smart and does the job of lighting up the footpaths and shop fronts well.

"It's pretty bold and forward-thinking of our council to completely change the way we know under-verandah lighting to be.

"We want to thank the Tararua District Council for giving us this opportunity and for supporting another local business. Supporting local is a theme close to our hearts.

"We'd also like to thank our staff for putting in the hard yards, sometimes in the rain, mud and freezing mornings," Joel said.

"Moving forward from this project, we are continuing to be extremely busy and are looking to put on an apprentice and another electrician to help handle our busy workload."