Schools participate in multi-sport tournament

Girls from Dannevirke South School had fun on the day.

Girls from Dannevirke South School had fun on the day.

The co-ordinator of the Seven-a-Side Tournament last week hopes to make it bigger and better next year.

Schools from Dannevirke were among several others participating in the tournament held in Pahiatua.

More than 600 children from 14 schools were at the tournament, which included rugby, netball, hockey and football (soccer).

Practising for hockey.

Sport Manawatu co-ordinator for Tararua Leah Sole said it was the 10th year running for the tournament, but it was her first year organising it.

"I've never seen anything quite like it," she said.

Sole, who moved to take on the role this year, said she had not heard of any other event like it before.

The Seven-a-Side Tournament was created some years ago by Sam Edwards of Weber School, who had seen a sevens tournament and thought it would be good for the district.

"Because there was no competition like that in schools at the time, it was all club sport."

A steering committee was formed that got it off the ground.

Only two years have been missed due to bad weather.

Sole said they were lucky with the weather because the forecast early last week hadn't been so good.

"It was a stunning day. A bit cold, a bit chilly, but we didn't get any rain so it wasn't muddy."

Discussing game strategy.

She said the day was full on with all the children getting a lot of game time.

Students from Tararua College volunteered to help referee the games.

Students from Tararua College volunteered as officials.

Sole said the students had all participated in past tournaments through their primary schools.

"It's really cool seeing them giving back to the tournament."

Other volunteers also helped out on the day including children from primary schools who had acted as runners, taking up scorecards.

Feedback from the day had been great with many saying they had loved it.

Girls from Dannevirke South School had fun on the day.

"Next year I'll be able to make it bigger and better."

Results

Senior rugby

Pahiatua

Dannevirke South

Huia Range

Junior rugby

Ruahine

Pahiatua

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua

Senior netball

Dannevirke South

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua

Pahiatua

Junior netball

Dannevirke South

Huia Range

Pahiatua

Senior hockey

St Anthony's

St Josephs

Alfredton

Junior hockey

St Anthony's

Dannevirke South

Eketahuna & Ruahine

Senior football

Pahiatua

St Anthony's

Alfredton

Junior football

Pahiatua

St Anthony's

Norsewood