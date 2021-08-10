Schools participate in multi-sport tournament

The co-ordinator of the Seven-a-Side Tournament last week hopes to make it bigger and better next year.
Schools from Dannevirke were among several others participating in the tournament held in Pahiatua.
More than 600 children from 14 schools were at the tournament, which included rugby, netball, hockey and football (soccer).
Sport Manawatu co-ordinator for Tararua Leah Sole said it was the 10th year running for the tournament, but it was her first year organising it.
"I've never seen anything quite like it," she said.
Sole, who moved to take on the role this year, said she had not heard of any other event like it before.
The Seven-a-Side Tournament was created some years ago by Sam Edwards of Weber School, who had seen a sevens tournament and thought it would be good for the district.
"Because there was no competition like that in schools at the time, it was all club sport."
A steering committee was formed that got it off the ground.
Only two years have been missed due to bad weather.
Sole said they were lucky with the weather because the forecast early last week hadn't been so good.
"It was a stunning day. A bit cold, a bit chilly, but we didn't get any rain so it wasn't muddy."
She said the day was full on with all the children getting a lot of game time.
Students from Tararua College volunteered to help referee the games.
Sole said the students had all participated in past tournaments through their primary schools.
"It's really cool seeing them giving back to the tournament."
Other volunteers also helped out on the day including children from primary schools who had acted as runners, taking up scorecards.
Feedback from the day had been great with many saying they had loved it.
"Next year I'll be able to make it bigger and better."
Results
Senior rugby
Pahiatua
Dannevirke South
Huia Range
Junior rugby
Ruahine
Pahiatua
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua
Senior netball
Dannevirke South
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua
Pahiatua
Junior netball
Dannevirke South
Huia Range
Pahiatua
Senior hockey
St Anthony's
St Josephs
Alfredton
Junior hockey
St Anthony's
Dannevirke South
Eketahuna & Ruahine
Senior football
Pahiatua
St Anthony's
Alfredton
Junior football
Pahiatua
St Anthony's
Norsewood