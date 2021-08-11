Tararua Covid vaccinations on target

People aged 55 or over are currently being vaccinated for Covid-19.

Vaccination programme senior responsible officer Debbie Davies said as of Sunday, there had been 8945 doses of the vaccine administered in the Tararua District.

She said the DHB appreciated the support of partners and providers who were helping to ensure the vaccination rollout was handled in an effective manner.

"We have partnered with iwi providers based in the Tararua rohe - Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua and Rangitāne o Tāmaki Nui A Rua – to deliver the vaccine."

It was also being delivered at the Hub in Dannevirke, Dannevirke Community Hospital and Barraud St Healthcare, as well as other venues in Pahiatua and Woodville.

Davies said people needed to make bookings and spots were prioritised for groups eligible to be vaccinated.

More than 300 people received their first vaccination on July 24 at Eketāhuna Community Centre.

Another clinic will be on August 21 so the second dose could be administered and a first dose for anyone who missed the first clinic.

Davies said the clinic was a collaborative effort between iwi and Maori providers, Eketahuna Health Centre staff, MDHB staff, Primary Health Organisation staff and Maori Wardens.

She said the plan was to replicate the clinics in several locations across the MDHB region.

"(This) will provide people and whanau with more choices as to when and where they can receive their vaccine."

Information about the timings and locations of the clinics would be issued once finalised.

Davies said the overall DHB rollout was on target, currently sitting at more than 100 per cent of the production plan agreed with the Ministry.

She said the vaccine supply was closely monitored and controlled by the Ministry of Health.

"The reason we ask for people to make bookings is to ensure we always have the correct supply of vaccine.

"If there are people who do not turn up for their vaccination appointment, then a common sense approach is employed and we look to offer those additional vaccines to people who have not made a booking to ensure maximum uptake of vaccine."

She said supply has not been an issue.

The DHB was currently vaccinating people in group four – aged 55 or over.

Those aged 50 and over will be able to book from Friday.

People in this age group could book their vaccination appointments online at bookmyvaccine.nz or they could phone 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829).

Those in groups one, two or three who had not received their vaccine could still book at any time.