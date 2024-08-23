The Napier City Council, which was mid-term on the required six-year path for representation reviews when it made the decision in 2021 to make Māori Ward provision from the 2025 election, was the first in the country to go into consultation on the latest changes, which she said “came out of the blue”.

The Council hadn’t foreseen such a position as it deliberated in 2021, she said, but the legislation came from the coalition Government formed after the 2023 parliamentary General Election.

She said the changes had been a “hot topic” at this week’s national conference, drawing together municipal leaders from throughout the country, and “all” were “frustrated” with being “forced” into the position of revisiting the choices already made.

The council will issue the details of the consultation in the agenda material for the September 5 meeting which will decide on the next steps, with the council’s preferred position in the current representation review being for an 11-member council from the next election, one less than the current makeup, and incorporating a Māori ward with two members and three general wards of three members each.

In an opinion piece published in Hawke’s Bay Today as consultation began, Wise spoke of the need for Māori representation in local Government, saying it had been proportionately low over the years, and the content of submissions was if anything at least as important as the numbers for and against.

“My view is is whatever is good for Māori is good for everyone,” she said in the piece.





Matt Mullany, who was at the forefront of urging the council to institute a Maori Ward during the debate four years ago, and who has recently taken up an appointment as chief executive of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Napier constituent authority Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotū, said he was delighted with the support in the submissions.

“It’s great to see majority support from our community on Māori wards ahead of Council’s vote,” he said.

“Our message ahead of the vote to Council is to please listen to those in the community who want to see Māori engaged in decision-making. Those views align with the aspirations of our tipuna who invited European settlement in 1848.”