The annual Edible Fashion Awards is a tasteful affair.



The unique Hawke's Bay event features a fashion parade with a difference - designs constructed using only food, food by-products or packaging.

Hundreds of entries were nibbled down for the awards show at the Hawke's Bay Opera House on Friday night, a razzle-dazzle affair with international musicians and dancers.

Categories included avant garde, accessories, and a Top Model Award.

The Edible Fashion Awards showcase some of New Zealand's top design talent, including the hotly-contested junior categories.

On this year's judging panel were designer David Trubridge and photographer Richard Wood, joining artist and Head Judge Kate MacKenzie.

"It is surprising after the year we have had, that the standard of this year's entries has increased yet again," MacKenzie said.

"The length's designers have gone to with the experimentation, and manipulation of food to make a wearable piece of art is exceptional.

Some of these garments are world class and I can't help but feel proud of the event and the designers it has discovered."

The Supreme Award was won by local designer and previous winner, Katherine Bertram.

Her entry, The Delicate Drift, was described as including plastic milk-bottles "melted to form a fluttering exoskeleton, over an aqueous green fabric made from edible bioplastic from gelatin and tapioca".

WINNERS

"The Fruit Shop" Junior Designer (Years 1-6)

2nd Runner Up – Fire & Ice designed by Ruby Singer and Jaelen Wire, modelled by Ruby

1st Runner Up – The Power of Pania designed by Ivy Heta, Bella O'Kane and Tilly Berryman, modelled by Ivy.

Winner – ENCAPSULATE designed by the Senior Syndicate Students at Lucknow School and modelled by Olivia Durney.

ENCAPSULATE designed by the Senior Syndicate Students at Lucknow School won "The Fruit Shop" Junior Designer. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Napier City Council" Nurture Designer (Years 1-8, with unlimited help from an adult)

2nd Runner Up – The Sky Dance designed and modelled by Maggie and Izzie Powdrell

1st Runner Up – A Shellabration designed by the Dickinson Family – Nichola, Leo and Flynn, and modelled by Flynn.

Winner – The Simplicity of Drifting Kernels designed and modelled by Kayline Thomson

The Simplicity of Drifting Kernels designed and modelled by Kayline Thomson. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Indelible Creative Studio and Sight & Sound Services" Intermediate Designer (Years 7-8)

2nd Runner Up – Unhappy Meal designed and modelled by Ben Hyland

1st Runner Up – Sweet Delight designed and modelled by Stephanie Thomson

Winner – Queens of the Chess Board designed and modelled by Georgie Hargrave and Ruby Kaye

Queens of the Chess Board designed and modelled by Georgie Hargrave and Ruby Kaye. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Tremains" Senior Designer, proudly supported by Bronwyn Grant (Years 9-13)

2nd Runner Up – Taiki Tai designed and modelled by Vaya Andersen

1st Runner Up – Fowl Co-Motion designed and modelled by Giulietta Whitney

Winner – La vie en rose designed and modelled by Yana Chaplow

La vie en rose designed and modelled by Yana Chaplow. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Clearview Estate Winery" Adult Designer

2nd Runner Up – The Butterfly Garden designed by Rachael Coleman and modelled by Aryan Coleman

1st Runner Up – The Tribal Woman Portrait designed and modelled by Kajorn Deesupan

Winner – The Delicate Drift designed by Katherine Bertram and modelled by Eleanor Squires

The Delicate Drift with designer Katherine Bertram won The Supreme Award and "Clearview Estate Winery" Adult Designer Award. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

Open Category Winners

Keep Hastings Beautiful Award – Citrus Tea on the Go designed and modelled by Hannah Estcourt

Citrus Tea on the Go designed and modelled by Hannah Estcourt. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

Ribbonwood Cottages" Avant-garde Award – The Tribal Woman Portrait designed and modelled by Kajorn Deesupan

The Tribal Woman Portrait designed and modelled by Kajorn Deesupan. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Unio Goldsmith & Gallery" Jewellery and Accessory Award"

Junior Categories – The Simplicity of Drifting Kernels headpiece designed and modelled by Kayline Thomson

Senior Categories - Taiki Tai headpiece, shoes and handbag designed and modelled by Vaya Andersen

Taiki Tai headpiece, shoes and handbag designed and modelled by Vaya Andersen. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

"Essence Magazine" Top Model Award – Eleanor Squires, modelling Katherine Bertram's design The Delecate Drift

The Supreme Award and Clearview Estate Winery Adult Award went to The Delicate Drift by Katherine Bertram modelled by Eleanor Squires who won the Top Model Award. Photo / Kevin Bridle Photography

Supreme Award – Designer of the Year

Runner Up – La vie en rose designed and modelled by Yana Chaplow

Design Description: "To see life through rose-coloured glasses" – Yana has created a low cut v-neck top made from layered, dyed & dehydrated, radishes. The layered skirt is made from delicate, dried gurnard wings. A fascinator, handbag, shoes, necklace, bracelet & earrings complete the design.

Winner – The Delicate Drift designed by Katherine Bertram and modelled by Eleanor Squires

Design Description: The silent passage of the Leafy Seadragon inspired Katherine's kinetic sculpture of intricate skeletal structures and delicate leafy adornments. Plastic milk-bottles cut and melted form a fluttering exoskeleton. Edible bioplastic, made with gelatin and tapioca forms aqueous green fabric. Fragility and rhythmic motion match the ebb and flow of the sea

