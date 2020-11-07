Napier's annual trash to treasure recycle day. Made with funding from NZ on Air.

Napier's annual trash to treasure recycle day. Made with funding from NZ on Air.

There was plenty of trash to treasure at Napier's Anderson Park on Saturday, where more than 1,000 people turned out for the annual Keep Napier Beautiful Recycling Day.

Napier City Councillor and chair of the Keep Napier Beautiful Committee, Maxine Boag, said it saved useful items going to landfill.

"Once a year, people of Napier have the opportunity to clean out all their bits and pieces from the shed," she said.

"If they are usable and they don't want them, they can bring them down here and we sell them for a small amount.

"All the money goes to beautification projects around the city."

The event is supported by the Lions clubs of Taradale and Napier, city of Napier cadets, and staff from the council depot, who brought the heavy machinery with them, to clean up what's left behind.

"Sadly it goes out to the landfill," Boag said.

This year the 17-year-old event raised $4800.

Applications for grants towards community beautification projects, from funds raised by recycling day, can be made online at the Napier City Council's website.

Made with funding from