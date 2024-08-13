Tim said he was around 50km off his goal when he died.
“He was under-reporting the distance he was travelling, because when I walked with him once a friend had a pedometer on and Dad was probably reporting less than two-thirds of the kilometres he was walking.”
Logan told Hawke’s Bay Today a few years ago he could still vividly recall that day.
“The first thing that I remember, after being completely bewildered, was a big arm going around my waist, and my sister Marjorie carrying me into the nursery and waiting there until the shaking had subsided.”
“The earthquake in 1931 brought a whole different scale of thought, fear, imagination and anticipation to all of our lives, not only the juvenile ones but the older ones too.”
Hamilton laughed at the analogy of being a “Provincial Pied Piper” but admitted he had a few pearls of wisdom to share.
“When I was 6, Hawke’s Bay endured a trifecta of disasters: A world depression, the worst drought in a century and a devastating earthquake. A bit like Cyclone Gabrielle, these things were an enormous leveller. The days of luxury and over-indulgence disappeared overnight.”
Not content with just the act of farming, Hamilton contributed to the wider farming industry in New Zealand including being a champion competition fleece winner with his Coopworth breed, and his chairmanship of meat and processing company Richmond Limited.
“It’s been a privilege to have known Hamilton Logan and share many farming adventures with him in recent years.”
Holden said a shared passion for sheep breeding and working with farmers was often the start of many conversation.
Holden invited Hamilton to be a guest speaker at the inaugural “Mates of Mates for Mates” event at the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds in November in 2023.
“He shared what he had experienced in his lifetime, with so much compassion and humanity. He finished his talk by saying the most precious thing we have been blessed with is life, and life is for living.”
A service to celebrate Hamilton’s life will be held at Functions on Hastings (Toitoi), 101 Hastings St South, Hastings, on Thursday, August 15, at 1pm.
