The young and the not-so-young gathered on Saturday in Napier and Hasting for the 93rd commemoration of the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 10.47am and was followed by several aftershocks. The death toll was 256, 161 in Napier, 93 in Hastings, and two in Wairoa.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise at the 93rd commemoration for the 1931 earthquake. Photo / Paul Taylor

Commemorations on Saturday were opened to the public by Napier City Council and held at the Waiapu Anglican Cathedral.

The Napier Commemoration also doubled as a remembrance service for families affected by last year’s cyclone.

Napier commemorates the 93rd year since the 1931 earthquake at the Waiapu Cathedral. Photo / Paul Taylor





Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst addressed the crowd at the commemoration of the 1931 earthquake at the Hastings City Centre . Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings District Council held a service at the Hastings City Centre, where stories were sheared and wreaths laid in remembrance.

Gordon Vogtherr, a survivor of the 1931 earthquake at the Hastings commemoration. Photo / Paul Taylor





Amira Boulek, 7, (left) nd poppa Tere Ngapare remember the life-changing earthquake together. Photo / Paul Taylor







