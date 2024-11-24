The focus was ensuring disqualified, suspended, and forbidden drivers were held to account.

The focus was ensuring disqualified, suspended, and forbidden drivers were held to account.

Police in Hawke’s Bay impounded 155 vehicles in a month-long operation aimed at getting high-risk drivers off the roads.

It was more than double the monthly average for impoundments in the region, and also led to Eastern Police District breath-tests rocketing to 24,318 in September 2024, more than double the number for September 2023.

Road Policing Constable Mark Catley said the focus was ensuring disqualified, suspended, and forbidden drivers are held to account, leading to vehicles being impounded when they were stopped.

It was the latest of several such campaigns over the years, including a similar focus in 2022, and one which targeted boy-racing a year earlier.

Working with partner agency the Ministry of Justice, they also targeted people with unpaid fines, whose vehicles were also able to be seized, and all drivers stopped were standardly put through breath-testing procedures, but in a release this week there were no details for the number of failures.