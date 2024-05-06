Police are urging motorists to put their phones away while driving after 20 infringements were issued at this Hastings checkpoint in just a single hour. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay police are urging motorists to put their cellphones away when driving after they issued 20 infringements in Hastings in just one hour on Monday.

Police set up a checkpoint on the corner of Nottingley Rd and Omahu Rd between 8am and 9am where the tickets were issued.

Hawke’s Bay road policing Sergeant Paul Ormerodsaid it’s important drivers put their phones away and also “make it click”.

“Not wearing seatbelts and distractions are large contributors to whether you walk away or are carried away [from] a crash.”

Motorists can expect to see police out on the roads “anywhere, anytime” as they work to reduce crashes and the serious injuries that result.

The fine for driving and using a mobile phone is $150. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in February the Government was considering increasing the size of the fine as a deterrent, as data showed the number of people caught had risen by 25 per cent in in 2023.